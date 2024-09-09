Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Greek Shrimp Saganaki

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Greek Shrimp Saganaki

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lb. large shrimp

1/2 tsp. salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper

2 Tbsp. + 2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. red pepper flake

28 oz. can petite diced tomatoes

1/4 c. dry white wine

1 Tbsp. honey

1 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 c. feta cheese, crumbled

1/4 c. kalamata olives, sliced

1/4 c. mint, chopped

1 lb. linguine noodles, cooked

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 400. Pat the shrimp dry and then season it with the salt and pepper. Heat a large saute pan over medium-high heat. Add 2 tbsp. of the oil and once it is hot, add the shrimp in a single layer. Let it cook about 2 minutes without disturbing to get a nice brown crust. Flip the shrimp and cook another minute on the second side. Remove the shrimp from the pan.

2. Add the remaining oil then add the onion. Let it cook 4-5 minutes or until it is translucent. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook another minute. Deglaze the pan with the white wine. Stir the brown bits up from the bottom of the pan. Add the tomatoes, honey, and oregano. Bring to a simmer. Taste and adjust the seasoning as necessary.

3. Simmer 5 minutes then add the olives and half of the feta. Stir to combine. Add the shrimp back in the pan and then sprinkle the remaining feta over the top. Place the pan in the oven to finish cooking, probably 8-10 minutes.

4. Serve the shrimp with sauce over the pasta. Garnish with mint. Enjoy!

