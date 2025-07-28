Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Grilled Polenta and Steak with Pan Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Grilled Polenta and Steak with Pan Roasted Cherry Tomatoes.
For the Steak:
2 lb. flank steak
1/4 c. olive oil
1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
1 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
4 Tbsp. garlic, minced

For the Polenta:
2 tubes precooked polenta
Olive oil, salt & pepper as needed

For the Tomatoes:
2 c. cherry tomatoes, rinsed
4 cloves garlic, sliced
1/4 c. olive oil
2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions

1. Add the ingredients for the steak into a large zipper bag along with the steak. Mix everything around and then close the bag. Let it marinate at room temperature for 1

2. Heat your grill to medium high. Cut the polenta into ½ inch disks then coat each on both sides with oil, salt, and pepper. Remove the steak from the marinade and place it on the grill to cook for 6 minutes each side, not flipping until those first 6 minutes are past.

3. Cook the polenta along with the steak on the grill for 2-3 minutes per side to get good grill marks on either side. Remove the steak and polenta from the steak.

4. Back inside, heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the olive oil for the tomatoes and once hot add the tomatoes and garlic. Cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes begin to blister and break down a bit. Stir in the balsamic, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Cook a couple more mintes.

5. Slice the steak against the grain into bitesize strips. Serve the steak on polenta topped with the tomato sauce. Garnish with a little parsley and enjoy!

Get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

