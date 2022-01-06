Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Korean Braised Beef Short Ribs

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Korean Braised Beef Short Ribs

Ingredients

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 tbsp. ginger, minced

2 c. beef broth

½ c. soy sauce

1/3 c. brown sugar

2 tbsp. rice vinegar

2 tbsp. gochujang

1 tbsp. sesame oil

2 tbsp. canola or vegetable oil

kosher salt and pepper to taste

3-4 lbs. beef short ribs

2 tbsp. cornstarch

chopped green onion for garnish

toasted sesame seeds for garnish

rice for serving

Directions

1. Combine the onion, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, brown sugar, rice vinegar, gochujang, and sesame oil in a crockpot set to high heat.

2. Heat the canola oil in a saute pan over medium-high heat. Season the ribs with kosher salt and pepper. Add the ribs to the pan and brown on all sides. Transfer the ribs to the crockpot meat side down and then deglaze the pan with the beef broth. Scrape up the brown bits off the bottom of the pan and then pour it over the ribs.

3. Put the lid on and cook 4-6 hours or until the ribs are tender and falling off the bones.

4. Put the cornstarch in a bowl with a couple tbsp. of the cooking liquid. Stir until combined and then stir into the crockpot and let it cook 20 more minutes uncovered.

5. Serve over rice and garnish with green onion and sesame seeds. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

