Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Rice Pilaf could be a delicious addition to your Thanksgiving Dinner.

For the Rice:

4 Tbsp. butter

1/4 c. orzo pasta

1 c. jasmine rice

1 shallot, minced

1 tsp. garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 chicken bouillon cube

2 c. chicken broth

For the Garnish:

1/4 c. slivered almonds

1 Tbsp. ghee

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

2 Tbsp. chopped parsley

Directions

1. Add the butter to a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the shallot and orzo and cook for a few minutes or until the orzo starts to toast. Add the garlic and rice and cook another few minutes, stirring often. Crumble the bouillon cube over the mixture and stir it in with the thyme.

2. Stir in the Chicken broth and bring to a boil. Once it boils, turn the heat to medium-low and cover with a tight fitting lid. Let it simmer 15-20 minutes or until the rice has absorbed all of the liquid and is tender.

3. As the rice cooks, make the garnish by melting the ghee in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the almonds, salt, and pepper and stir to cook 3-4 minutes or until they are toasted.

4. Serve the rice garnished with the almonds and chopped parsley. Enjoy!

