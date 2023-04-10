Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Spicy Tuna Poke Bowls

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Spicy Tuna Poke Bowls

For the Poke:

2 (4oz) tuna steaks, cubed

1/4 c. soy sauce

1 tsp. chili oil

1 tsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. minced ginger

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

1/4 c. chopped green onion

1 Tbsp. toasted sesame seeds

For the Cucumber Salad:

1 c. English cucumbers, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp. rice vinegar

1 Tbsp. honey

1/8 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. red pepper flake

For the Spicy Mayo:

2/3 c. mayo

2 Tbsp. Sriracha

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 tsp. honey

For Serving:

Cooked sushi rice (at least 4 servings)

Nori sheets, crumbled

French fried onions

Sliced or cubed avocado

Toasted sesame seeds

Directions

1. Make the poke by adding the tuna, soy sauce, chili oil, sesame oil, ginger, red pepper flake, green onion, and sesame seeds to a mixing bowl. Mix until well combined. Cover with plastic and set in the fridge for at least 30 minutes and up to an hour.

2. Make the cucumber salad by adding the cucumbers, rice vinegar, honey, salt and red pepper flakes to a bowl. Mix to combine. Cover with plastic and set aside.

3. Make the spicy mayo by adding the mayo, sriracha, soy sauce and honey to a bowl. Whisk to combine. Add the spicy mayo to a squeeze bottle if you have one.

4. Assemble the bowls by adding rice to a bowl. Top the rice with ¼ of the tuna poke, ¼ of the cucumber salad, some avocado, a little fried onion, some crumbled nori if you like, a sprinkling of sesame seeds and finally top it all with some of the spicy mayo. Enjoy!

