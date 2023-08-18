Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Sweet Corn Polenta and Shrimp recipe.

For the Polenta:

2 1/2 c. whole milk

2 1/2 c. chicken broth

1 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

1 c. cornmeal or instant polenta

2 ears corn, kernels removed

1 c. shredded Italian cheese blend

4 Tbsp. butter

Chopped fresh parsley

For the Shrimp

1 lb. large shrimp

1 ear corn, kernels removed

4 Tbsp. butter

1 tsp. garlic, minced

1/4 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. smoked paprika

Directions

1. For the polenta, add the milk, broth, and corn to a heavy pot over high heat. Bring to a boil. Once it boils, whisk in the cornmeal until fully combined. Lower the heat to low. Simmer and stir often for 5 minutes or until the mixture is smooth and creamy.

2. As the polenta cooks, heat a skillet over medium high heat. Season the shrimp with the salt, pepper, and smoked paprika. Add the butter to the pan with the corn and garlic. Cook for a few minutes to saute the corn. Add the shrimp to the pan and cook 1-2 minutes per side. Remove from the heat.

3. Stir the butter and cheese into the polenta. Serve by adding a portion of the polenta to a plate or bowl. Top with some of the shrimp and corn mixture along with a drizzle of the pan juices. Garnish with fresh parsley. Enjoy!

