Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Sweet Pork Skewers with Mango BBQ Sauce:

For the pork:



2 lbs. pork shoulder

2 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 c. brown sugar

1/4 c. granulated sugar

1/4 c. pineapple juice

2 Tbsp. + 2 Tbsp. canola oil

1 Tbsp. cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. kosher salt

1 Tbsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. soy sauce

1/4 tsp. pepper

15 skewers

For the sauce:



1/2 red onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves

2 Tbsp. olive oil

15 oz. can crushed tomatoes

1/2 c. + 2 Tbsp. brown sugar

1/4 c. cider vinegar

1 c. mango chunks

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions

1. For the pork, put all of its ingredients other than the pork in a bowl and whisk to combine. Carefully slice the pork into ¼ inch slices working around the bone. Discard any excess fat. Place the meat and marinade in a large zipper bag and then in the fridge at least overnight and up to 24 hours.

2. Make the sauce by heating the olive oil in a saucepan over medium high heat. Add the red onion, garlic cloves, and mango and cook 4-5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, brown sugar, cider vinegar, salt and pepper and bring to a simmer. Lower the heat and simmer 2-3 minutes. Use a stick blender or regular blender to mix the sauce until smooth. Set aside.

3. Skewer the pork pressing the meat like an accordion. If cooking on a grill, heat it to medium. Place the skewers on the grill and cook 8-10 minutes, brushing with the sauce and flipping every 2 minutes or until the sauce begins to char. If cooking under your broiler, place the meat in a single layer on a parchment covered sheet pan. Brush the pork with the bbq sauce a cook 8-10 minutes, flipping and brushing with more sauce every 2 minutes or until the sauce is charring.

4. Serve warm with more bbq sauce over rice. Enjoy!

For more recipes, visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.