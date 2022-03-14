Watch
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Sweet Pork Skewers with Mango BBQ Sauce

Smith's Chef Jeff has a recipe as you start to think about grilling season.
For the pork:

  • 2 lbs. pork shoulder
  • 2 Tbsp. minced garlic
  • 1 c. brown sugar
  • 1/4 c. granulated sugar
  • 1/4 c. pineapple juice
  • 2 Tbsp. + 2 Tbsp. canola oil
  • 1 Tbsp. cider vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp. kosher salt
  • 1 Tbsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. soy sauce
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper
  • 15 skewers

For the sauce:

  • 1/2 red onion, chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 15 oz. can crushed tomatoes
  • 1/2 c. + 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
  • 1/4 c. cider vinegar
  • 1 c. mango chunks
  • 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions

1. For the pork, put all of its ingredients other than the pork in a bowl and whisk to combine. Carefully slice the pork into ¼ inch slices working around the bone. Discard any excess fat. Place the meat and marinade in a large zipper bag and then in the fridge at least overnight and up to 24 hours.

2. Make the sauce by heating the olive oil in a saucepan over medium high heat. Add the red onion, garlic cloves, and mango and cook 4-5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, brown sugar, cider vinegar, salt and pepper and bring to a simmer. Lower the heat and simmer 2-3 minutes. Use a stick blender or regular blender to mix the sauce until smooth. Set aside.

3. Skewer the pork pressing the meat like an accordion. If cooking on a grill, heat it to medium. Place the skewers on the grill and cook 8-10 minutes, brushing with the sauce and flipping every 2 minutes or until the sauce begins to char. If cooking under your broiler, place the meat in a single layer on a parchment covered sheet pan. Brush the pork with the bbq sauce a cook 8-10 minutes, flipping and brushing with more sauce every 2 minutes or until the sauce is charring.

4. Serve warm with more bbq sauce over rice. Enjoy!

For more recipes, visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

