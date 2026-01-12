Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Thai Drunken Noodles

This recipe is said to be a hangover cure
(The Place Advertiser) - Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson says to make this recipe if you've "had a little too much fun" the night before.
Thai Drunken Noodles by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson
Thai Drunken Noodle recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 lb. uncooked rice linguine
  • 1/4 c. oyster sauce
  • 1/4 c. soy sauce
  • 1 Tbsp. fish sauce
  • 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
  • 1 tsp. white sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. cold water
  • 2 Tbsp. canola oil
  • 1 tsp. sesame oil
  • 2 shallots, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 lb. broccoli, thinly sliced
  • 2 habanero peppers, seeded & minced
  • 1 Tbsp. minced garlic
  • 2 lbs. boneless thighs, sliced into strips
  • 1/2 bunch green onions, sliced diagonally
  • 1 pack Thai basil leaves, torn
  • Sesame seeds as garnish
  • Chopped cilantro as garnish

Directions

1. Soften or cook the noodles to the package directions. Drain, toss in a bit of oil, cover and set aside.

2. Combine the oyster sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce, brown sugar, white sugar, and water in a bowl. Set aside.

3. Season the chicken with kosher salt and pepper. Add the canola and sesame oil to a large skillet over medium high heat. Once hot add the shallot, garlic, and habanero chiles. Cook for a minute or two. Remove them from the pan.

4. Add a bit more oil to the pan as needed. Add the chicken and cook 2-4 minutes. Add back in the shallot mixture along with the broccoli. Cook for 2-4 minutes.

5. Add in the sauce mixture with the green onions and cook a few minutes tossing everything together. Add the noodles, thai basil, and serve garnished with sesame seeds and cilantro. Enjoy!

You can find more delicious recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

