Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Thai Drunken Noodles

Thai Drunken Noodle recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

Ingredients:



1/2 lb. uncooked rice linguine

1/4 c. oyster sauce

1/4 c. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. fish sauce

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. white sugar

2 Tbsp. cold water

2 Tbsp. canola oil

1 tsp. sesame oil

2 shallots, thinly sliced

1/2 lb. broccoli, thinly sliced

2 habanero peppers, seeded & minced

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

2 lbs. boneless thighs, sliced into strips

1/2 bunch green onions, sliced diagonally

1 pack Thai basil leaves, torn

Sesame seeds as garnish

Chopped cilantro as garnish

Directions

1. Soften or cook the noodles to the package directions. Drain, toss in a bit of oil, cover and set aside.

2. Combine the oyster sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce, brown sugar, white sugar, and water in a bowl. Set aside.

3. Season the chicken with kosher salt and pepper. Add the canola and sesame oil to a large skillet over medium high heat. Once hot add the shallot, garlic, and habanero chiles. Cook for a minute or two. Remove them from the pan.

4. Add a bit more oil to the pan as needed. Add the chicken and cook 2-4 minutes. Add back in the shallot mixture along with the broccoli. Cook for 2-4 minutes.

5. Add in the sauce mixture with the green onions and cook a few minutes tossing everything together. Add the noodles, thai basil, and serve garnished with sesame seeds and cilantro. Enjoy!

