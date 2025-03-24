Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's Recipe for Thai Meatball Noodle Soup

For the Meatballs:

1 lb. ground pork

¾ tsp. white pepper

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. fish sauce

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

¼ c. cilantro, chopped

For the Soup:

4 green onions, sliced

6 c. chicken broth

¼ c. soy sauce

2 tbsp. fish sauce

8 oz. noodles, ramen or other

¼ c. cilantro, chopped for garnish

Directions

1. Make the meatballs by mixing the pepper, soy, fish sauce, garlic, and cilantro in a bowl. Once mixed, add the pork and mix just until combined. Form the mixture into bite-size meatballs. Place them on a sheet pan or plate.

2. Cook the noodles to package directions, drain and set aside tossed in a bit of oil to prevent sticking. Set aside. Make the soup by adding the green onion, chicken broth, soy and fish sauces in a pot over medium-high heat. Bring it to a boil. Add the meatballs in one at a time. Once the broth returns to a simmer, lower the heat and cook 4-5 minutes.

3. To serve add some noodles to a bowl. Ladle on some of the broth and then add some meatballs. Garnish with chopped cilantro. Enjoy!

Find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

