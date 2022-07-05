Smith's Chef Jeff recipe for Chicken Empanadas

For the filling:

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 c. roasted red peppers, chopped

3 Tbsp. tomato paste

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. dried oregano

2 c. chicken broth

2 Tbsp. lime juice

1 rotisserie chicken shredded

2 eggs

For the dough:

4 c. bread flour

3/4 c. lard or vegetable shortening

2 Tbsp. butter

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 c. cold water

Directions

1. Make the dough by adding the flour, lard, and butter to a large mixing bowl. Use your hands to mix rubbing it together with your fingers until evenly blended. Add the salt, sugar, and half of the water and stir with your fingers. Gradually add a little water as needed to create a moist, but not sticky dough. Knead the dough for 2 minutes or so. Split the dough in half, flatten the two halves into discs, and then wrap the discs in plastic wrap. Chill in the fridge.

2. Make the filling by heating the oil in a skillet over med-high heat. Add the onions and cook 3-5 minutes or until softened. Add the garlic and cook another minute. Stir in the roasted peppers, tomato paste, salt, paprika, cumin, and oregano. Stir to combine and then add the chicken broth. Simmer and cook 10-15 minutes or until most of the moisture has evaporated. Stir in the lime juice and chicken. Remove from the heat.

3. Preheat your oven to 375. Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper. Beat the eggs in a small bowl and set aside. Divide each disc into 8 pieces, roll each piece into a ball and then roll it into a 6 inch circle with a rolling pin on a floured working surface. Place a heaping tablespoon of the filling on the dough, brush it half way around with the egg. Fold it over and press the edges to seal. Crimp the edge and then place on the sheet pan. Repeat the process with the remaining dough and filling. Brush the tops with the egg and make a couple slits to vent with a knife.

4. Place in the oven to bake 35-40 minutes or until they are golden brown rotating the pans half way through the cooking process. Let them cool 10 minutes before serving. Enjoy!

For more information please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.