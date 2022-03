Posted at 1:54 PM, Mar 02, 2022

Here's Smith's Chef Jeff's Recipe for Lemon Raspberry Whoopie Pies For the Cookies:

1 stick butter, room temp.

1 c. sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tsp. vanilla

1 egg

2 1/2 c. flour

1 1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 c. whole milk

2 Tbsp. lemon juice For the Filling:

2/3 c. raspberry jam

4 Tbsp. heavy cream

2 sticks butter, room temp.

4 c. powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1 1/2 c. fresh raspberries Find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

