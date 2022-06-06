Smith's Chef Jeff says scallops are surprisingly simple to cook with this delicious recipe

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Crispy Baked Scallops.

For the Scallops



1 1/2 lbs. scallops, rinsed with water

1/2 c. dry white wine

4 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

Juice & zest of 1 lemon

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. paprika

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

For the Topping



1/2 c. panko bread crumbs

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

4 Tbsp. grated parmesan cheese

1/4 c. parsley, chopped

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 400. For the scallops, add the butter and white wine to an 8x10 or 9x9 baking dish. Place in the oven for 10 minutes to reduce. Dry the scallops well with paper towels.

2. Place the scallops in a mixing bowl with the olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Toss to coat. In a separate bowl, make the topping by adding the bread crumbs, butter, and parmesan cheese.

3. Arrange the scallops in a single layer in the baking dish. Sprinkle with the topping and place in the oven to bake 15-18 minutes or until the topping is golden brown. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with the parsley. Serve and enjoy!

For more recipes please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.