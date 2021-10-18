Smith's Chef Jeff says this dessert is like a blondie with other good stuff mixed in

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Raspberry and Coconut Crumble Bars

Ingredients

2 c. all-purpose flour

¼ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. kosher salt

¾ c. unsalted butter, room temp.

1 c. sugar

1 lg. egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 ¼ c. + ¾ c. unsweetened coconut

½ c. + ¼ c. white chocolate chips

12 oz. jar raspberry preserves

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Spray a 13x9 baking dish with non-stick spray. Set aside.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt.

3. In another bowl, using a hand-mixer, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and vanilla until combined. Add half of the flour mixture, mix just until combined, add the rest of the flour mixture and mix just until combined. The dough will be thick. Use a spatula to mix in 1 ¼ c. of the coconut and ½ c. of the chocolate chips. Remove about ¼ of the dough and set aside.

4. Spread the rest of the dough evenly on the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Spread the entire jar of the raspberry preserves over the dough. Sprinkle the remaining ¾ c. of coconut followed by the remaining ¼ c. chocolate chips. Using your hands, crumble the reserved dough into small pieces and sprinkle that on top.

5. Place in the oven and bake 30-35 minutes or until its lightly golden brown on top. Remove and cool completely on a wire rack. Slice and serve. Enjoy!

