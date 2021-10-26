Smith's Chef Jeff shares a recipe for Crispy Chicken Wings with Hot Honey Sauce

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Crispy Chicken Wings with Hot Honey Sauce

Ingredients:

For the wings:

2 lbs. chicken wings, drums and flats

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/2 c. potato starch

Oil for frying

For the sauce:

1 c. honey

1 Tbsp. BBQ sauce (Frank's or other)

1 Tbsp. hot sauce

1 Tbsp. cider vinegar

1 jalapeno

Directions

1. Fill a heavy pot halfway with frying oil. Heat over med-high heat until it reaches 350 monitoring with a candy thermometer. Pat the wings dry on paper towels. Add the wings to a large bowl with the garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Toss to combine. Add the potato starch and toss until the wings are evenly coated. Let them sit 15 minutes to let the starch adhere to the wings.

2. As the wings sit, make the sauce by adding its ingredients to a pot and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Lower the heat and simmer 15-20 minutes or until the sauce begins to thicken. Let it sit warm over the lowest heat setting.

3. Toss the wings again and carefully place enough wings in the hot oil as not to overfill the pot. Fry the wings stirring occasionally for 10-12 minutes. Remove from the oil to drain on paper towels. Let the oil come back up to 350 before frying again. Once all the wings have cooked for the first fry let the oil come back up to temp and then cook the wings a second time for 3-5 minutes.

4. Drain on paper towels and then place in a bowl with some sauce. Toss to combine, serve and Enjoy!

Find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.