Smith's Chef Jeff shares his recipe for Baked Seafood Casserole

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Baked Seafood Casserole

Ingredients:



12 oz. flounder or white fish fillets

8 extra-large shrimp

6 large scallops

12 oz. lump crab meat

2 Tbsp. + 2 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. flour

1 c. heavy cream

1 c. chicken broth

1/4 c. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. mustard powder

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 Tbsp. chopped parsley

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Season the shrimp, flounder, and scallops with a little salt and pepper. Drizzle a little olive oil in a baking dish and a little more on the flounder fillets. Add the fillets to the baking dish and place in the oven to bake 8 minutes.

2. While the fish bakes, add two tbsp. of the butter to a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once melted, add the shrimp and scallops and allow to cook near 1 minute on one side without flipping, until the first side has seared a bit. Flip and cook another minute. Remove the shrimp and scallops from the pan and put on a plate.

3. Add the chicken broth and lemon juice to the pan and scrape up any browned bits from the pan. Add the heavy cream, mustard powder, garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, old bay and salt and bring to a boil. Use your fingers to combine the other two tbsp. of butter with the flour. Add the mixture to the pan and mix it in until combined. Bring to a simmer and cook 1-2 minutes to allow to thicken a bit. Stir in the parsley.

4. Take the fish out of the oven, add the shrimp, scallops, and crab meat to the baking dish and then pour over the cream sauce. Place it back in the oven to bake 20 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly. Serve warm with wild rice and veggies. Enjoy!

For more information please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.