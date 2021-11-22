Smith's Chef Jeff shows us how to make Mini Pumpkin Pies

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Mini Pumpkin Pies

For the Pies:

1 package rolled pie crust

15 oz. can pumpkin puree

1 large egg + 1 egg yolk

1/2 c. brown sugar, packed

1/4 c. sugar

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. salt

1 tsp. vanilla

3/4 c. evaporated milk

Cinnamon for garnish

For the Whipped Cream:

1 c. heavy cream, cold

3 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Unroll the pie crusts on a floured working surface. Using a 3 ½ in. ring mold or a wide-mouth quart sized jars lid, cut out some circles. You should get about 12 pieces.

2. Spray a 12 count non-stick muffin pan with non-stick spray. Press the dough circles into the pan, molding the dough on the bottom and sides of each cup.

3. In a large mixing bowl, make the filling by whisking together the pumpkin puree, egg, egg yolk, brown sugar, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, salt and vanilla. Once well mixed, add the evaporated milk and whisk to combine.

4. Evenly distribute the filling into the prepared crusts about ¾ full. Place in the oven to bake for 30-32 minutes or until the edges of the crust are browned and the filling is set. Remove from the pan and let them cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around the edges of the pies and remove to a cooling rack.

5. As the pies cool, make the whipped cream by adding the cold cream into a mixing bowl. Add the sugar and vanilla and using an electric hand mixer, beat until soft peaks form. Serve the pies with a dollop of the cream and a dusting of cinnamon. Enjoy!

