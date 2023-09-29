Smith's Chef Jeff's Garlic & Herb Tuna Steak with Pan Roasted Veggies

Garlic & Herb Tuna Steak and Pan Roasted Veggies by Smith's Chef Jeff

Ingredients:

4 tuna steaks

1/3 c. olive oil

1 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. chopped garlic

1 Tbsp. chopped cilantro

1 Tbsp. chopped parsley

1 tsp. kosher salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. cumin

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

Pan Roasted Veggies

1/2 lb. broccoli florets

1/2 lb. cauliflower florets

4 carrots, peeled and sliced

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

3 Tbsp. canola or grapeseed oil

1 lemon, halved

Directions

1. Add all of the ingredients besides the tuna in a large zipper bag. Mix to combine. Add the tuna steaks and place in the fridge to marinate for 30 minutes.

2. Heat a cast-iron or other heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Heat your grill over medium-high heat. Once the skillet is hot, add the cooking oil. Once the oil starts to shimmer and smoke a bit, add the veggies and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add the lemons, flesh side down in the pan as well. Cover the pan with a lid and cook 2 minutes without disturbing. Remove the lid and toss the veggies. Allow them to cook a few more minutes or until they are charred and tender. Turn off the heat.

3. Remove the tuna from the marinade and place them on the hot grill. For rare tuna, cook only 2 minutes per side. Cook them longer if you prefer them less rare. Remove the tuna from the grill.

4. Serve the tuna sliced with the veggies and a charred lemon for garnish. Wild rice is another great side to serve this with. Enjoy!

For more recipes visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.