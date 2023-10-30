Smith's Chef Jeff's Halloween Drink Recipe Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Hot Blood Cocoa with Bloody Bones.

Ingredients:

For the Cocoa:



5 c. whole milk

1/3 c. sugar

1/2 c. milk chocolate chips

1/4 c. dark chocolate chips

2 drops red gel food coloring

1 tsp. vanilla

4 tsp. raspberry flavored syrup

Whipped cream for garnish

4 plastic syringes

For the Bones:



1 bag salted pretzel sticks

1 bag mini marshmallows

1 bag white almond bark

Red food coloring

Directions

1. Make the bones by sticking a marshmallow on each end of a bunch of pretzels. Melt the bark in a microwave safe bowl in 30 second intervals until it is melty smooth. Roll each pretzel into the almond bark to completely cover. Place them on a parchment covered sheet pan to dry.

2. Brush the bones with red food color as you like to make them look "bloody". Set aside.

3. Make the cocoa by adding the milk and sugar to a large pot over medium heat. Cook just until the milk shows signs of simmering, stirring often to make sure the sugar dissolves.

4. Add in the chocolate chips and red coloring and stir until the chocolate is completely melted into the milk. Stir in the vanilla. Turn the heat to hold warm.

5. Serve the cocoa in clear mugs if possible. Garnish with whipped cream. Sprinkle on a bit of red food coloring to look like blood spatter. Place a tsp. of the raspberry syrup in each syringe and serve alongside of the chocolate along with some bloody bones. Enjoy!

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

