Smith's Chef Jeff's recipe for Fried Cheese Boulders with Buffalo Ranch

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Fried Cheese Boulders with Buffalo Ranch.

For the Boulders:



1 lb. shredded cheese

1/2 lb. shredded parmesan

2/3 c. ricotta

1 1/2 c. flour

5 large eggs

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. chili powder

Oil for frying

For the Buffalo Ranch:



1/2 c. sour cream

1/2 c. mayo

2 Tbsp. ranch seasoning mix

1/4 c. milk

1/4 c. Frank's hot sauce

Directions

1. Make the buffalo ranch by adding its ingredients to a bowl and stir to combine. Set aside.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cheddar and parmesan cheeses. Stir to combine. Add in the ricotta, flour, eggs, salt, pepper, and chili powder. Stir until completely incorporated. Cover with plastic and place in the fridge for 1 hour.

3. Fill a heavy pot halfway with oil. Heat to 350 using a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature. Use an ice cream scoop to form the cheese into balls. Carefully place the boulders in the hot oil and cook 2-3 minutes or until balls are golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Keep cooked boulders on a wire rack in a sheet pan in a warm oven while the rest of the boulders cook. Serve warm with the buffalo ranch. Enjoy!

