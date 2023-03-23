Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Smith's Chef Jeff's recipe for Mexican Tlacoyos

Mexican Tlacoyos Recipe
Chef Jeff is making a delicious dish from south of the border.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 15:55:33-04

Mexican Tlacoyos
For the Tlacoyos

  • 1 1/2 c. masa harina (corn flour)
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 1/2 c. hot water (not boiling)
  • 1 c. shredded Oaxaca cheese
  • Oil for frying
  • Pico de gallo for topping
  • Sour cream for topping
  • Lime wedge for topping

For the filling

  • 1 tsp. oil
  • 1/4 c. minced onion
  • 1 tsp. garlic, minced
  • 15 oz. can black beans with their liquid
  • 1/4 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions
1. To make the filling, drain the beans, but reserve the liquid for later use. Heat a little oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook 2-3 minutes or until the onion is softened. Lower the heat to medium-low heat and add the beans and half of the reserved liquid.

2. Cook for about 5 minutes mashing the beans and stirring until most of the liquid has evaporated. The beans should be thick but not dry. Add a little more of the reserved liquid as necessary. Stir until it reaches a creamy consistency. Stir in the salt and pepper. Remove from the heat.

3. Make the tlacoyos by combining the masa and salt in a bowl. Add the water a little at a time stirring until all the water is in and a dough has formed. Knead a couple of minutes until the dough is smooth. If the dough is too sticky, add a little more masa. If its too dry add a little more water. Place the dough back in the bowl and cover with a towel to rest 15 minutes.

4. Have a bowl of water close to you as you work with the dough. Divide the dough into 6 portions. Flatten a portion of dough into a disk . Place about 2 tbsp. of beans in the center along with 2 tbsp. of cheese. Fold the sides in towards the center, enclosing the filling. Pinch the seams to close. Form the filled dough into a football-like shape and press down to flatten to about a half inch thick. Continue with the other dough portions.

5. Heat a couple tbsp. of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot add a few tlacoyos to the pan. Cook 3-4 minutes per side or until golden brown and crispy on both sides. Place on a sheet pan with a rack to hold in a warm oven while you cook the rest. Serve warm with pico de gallo, sour cream, queso fresco, and lime wedge. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere