Smith's Chef Jeff's recipe for Mexican Tlacoyos

Mexican Tlacoyos

For the Tlacoyos



1 1/2 c. masa harina (corn flour)

1/2 tsp. salt

1 1/2 c. hot water (not boiling)

1 c. shredded Oaxaca cheese

Oil for frying

Pico de gallo for topping

Sour cream for topping

Lime wedge for topping



For the filling



1 tsp. oil

1/4 c. minced onion

1 tsp. garlic, minced

15 oz. can black beans with their liquid

1/4 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper



Directions

1. To make the filling, drain the beans, but reserve the liquid for later use. Heat a little oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook 2-3 minutes or until the onion is softened. Lower the heat to medium-low heat and add the beans and half of the reserved liquid.

2. Cook for about 5 minutes mashing the beans and stirring until most of the liquid has evaporated. The beans should be thick but not dry. Add a little more of the reserved liquid as necessary. Stir until it reaches a creamy consistency. Stir in the salt and pepper. Remove from the heat.

3. Make the tlacoyos by combining the masa and salt in a bowl. Add the water a little at a time stirring until all the water is in and a dough has formed. Knead a couple of minutes until the dough is smooth. If the dough is too sticky, add a little more masa. If its too dry add a little more water. Place the dough back in the bowl and cover with a towel to rest 15 minutes.

4. Have a bowl of water close to you as you work with the dough. Divide the dough into 6 portions. Flatten a portion of dough into a disk . Place about 2 tbsp. of beans in the center along with 2 tbsp. of cheese. Fold the sides in towards the center, enclosing the filling. Pinch the seams to close. Form the filled dough into a football-like shape and press down to flatten to about a half inch thick. Continue with the other dough portions.

5. Heat a couple tbsp. of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot add a few tlacoyos to the pan. Cook 3-4 minutes per side or until golden brown and crispy on both sides. Place on a sheet pan with a rack to hold in a warm oven while you cook the rest. Serve warm with pico de gallo, sour cream, queso fresco, and lime wedge. Enjoy!

