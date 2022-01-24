Smith's Chef Jeff's recipe for Mini Cheese Soufflés

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Mini Cheese Soufflé

Serves 4

Ingredients

¼ c. + 2 tbsp. grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

3 tbsp. butter + 2 tbsp. butter

3 tbsp. flour

1 ¼ c. heavy cream

4 lg. egg yolks, + 7 lg. egg whites

3 tbsp. dry sherry (optional)

6 oz. gruyere cheese, shredded

2 tbsp. sour cream

1 ¼ tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

½ tsp. mustard powder

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

¼ tsp. cream of tartar

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 375. Melt the 2 tbsp. butter and brush the 4 (1 cup) soufflé

dishes with the butter, then coat each with the 2 tbsp. of grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. In a medium saucepan, melt the 3 tbsp. butter. Stir in the flour to make a paste. Gradually stir in the heavy cream and bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking every now and then.

2. Simmer for 3 minutes. Pour the mixture into a lg. mixing bowl and allow it to cool. Once its at least down to room temperature, stir in the 4 egg yolks, sherry, gruyere cheese, sour cream, salt, Dijon, mustard powder, cayenne, and the ¼ c. Parmigiano cheese.

3. Place the egg whites in a lg. mixing bowl with the cream of tartar. Mix using an electric hand mixer and beat until firm peaks form. Fold 1/3 of the whites into the cream base. Fold in the remaining whites until no streaks remain.

4. Scrape the mixture evenly into the prepared baking dishes. Place in the oven to bake for 28-32 minutes or until they are risen and golden brown. Be careful not to open the oven during the first 20 minutes of baking or the soufflés will deflate. Serve immediately while hot. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.