Smith's Chef Jeff's Recipe for Pepperoni Bread

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Pepperoni Bread

Ingredients

1 lb. store bought or homemade pizza dough

3 tbsp. butter

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. garlic powder

20 lg. slices of pepperoni

2 c. shredded mozzarella

1 lg. egg

1 tbsp. water

2 tbsp. grated parmesan cheese

Pizza sauce and or ranch dressing for dipping

Directions

1. Allow the dough to set out at room temperature an hour or two.

2. Preheat your oven to 375. Place the dough on a silicone baking mat or a floured surface. Stretch or roll it out until its about the size of a baking sheet

3. Melt the butter in the microwave in a small bowl. Stir the Italian seasoning and garlic powder into the melted butter. Spread 2/3 of the mixture onto the pizza dough reserving the rest to brush on top of the filled dough later.

4. Place the pepperoni in an even layer over the dough, overlapping if necessary. Sprinkle on the mozzarella cheese. Starting with the long side, roll the dough into a log. Place it on a parchment or silicone mat covered baking sheet.

5. Whisk the egg with water in a small bowl. Brush the egg mixture evenly over the top of the pepperoni bread roll. Place in the oven to bake 25-30 minutes. Take it out of the oven and brush the reserved butter mixture over the top. Sprinkle on the grated parmesan cheese.

6. Allow it to rest 10 minutes and then slice into 2 inch pieces. Serve with pizza sauce and ranch for dipping. Serve and enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

