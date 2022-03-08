Smith's Chef Jeff's recipe for Strawberry Cheesecake Egg Rolls with Lemon Glaze

Strawberry Cheesecake Egg Rolls with Lemon Glaze

For the egg rolls:

8 oz. package cream cheese, softened

1/4 c. sugar

1/4 c. strawberry jam

1/2 c. chopped strawberries

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

16 oz. package egg roll wrappers

Powdered sugar for dusting

Canola oil for frying

For the glaze:

1/2 c. powdered sugar

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Directions

1. Heat about 3 inches of oil in a heavy-bottomed pot over medium high heat until it reaches 350-375 degrees, using a candy thermometer to measure.

2. As the oil heats, use a medium bowl and a hand mixer to mix the cream cheese, sugar, strawberry jam, and vanilla until smooth. Use a spatula to fold in the fresh berries.

3. Scoop 2 tbsp. of the filling into an egg roll wrapper. Turn the wrapper until it is in a diamond shape in front of you. Use a brush to wet the edges of the wrapper. Grab the point nearest you and fold over the filling. Fold in the sides to close the egg roll and continue to roll until completely enclosed. Brush the seams with a little more water to seal. Set aside. Continue this process until the filling is used up.

4. Fry the egg rolls in batches as not to overfill the pot. Cook them 1-2 minutes per side or until they are golden brown all around. Place on paper towels to drain.

5. Make the glaze by whisking the powdered sugar and lemon juice together in a small bowl. Add a little more lemon juice if its not thin enough. Drizzle a little glaze on each egg roll and then dust with powdered sugar. Serve with sliced fresh strawberries. Enjoy!

For more great recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

