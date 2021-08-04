Watch
Smith's Chef Jeff's recipes for Frozen Hot Chocolate and Whipped Lemonade

Chef Jeff also shares a recipe for Whipped Lemonade, along with Frozen Hot Chocolate.
Posted at 2:25 PM, Aug 04, 2021
When the temperatures are hot outside, you probably crave a cold, refreshing drink.

Chef Jeff delivers in these recipes: Frozen Hot Chocolate and Whipped Lemonade.

Frozen Hot Chocolate
Ingredients:
2 c. milk
4 packets hot cocoa mix (3/4 c.)
3 c. ice
Shaved chocolate and whipped cream for garnish
Directions:
Make the frozen hot chocolate: Add all of its ingredients to a blender and blend until mostly smooth. Add the mixture to a glass. Topp with some whipped cream and shave some good chocolate on top. Enjoy!

Whipped Lemonade
Ingredients:
3 c. ice
2 c. sweetened whipped cream, bought or made
1/2 c. sweetened condensed milk
1/2 c. fresh lemon juice
Lemon zest for garnish
Directions:
Make the Whipped Lemonade: Combine the ice, condensed milk, fresh lemon juice, and one cup of the whipped cream in a blender. Blend until creamy and smooth. Pour the mixture into a glass and garnish with some of the extra whipped cream and lemon zest. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

