Smith's Chef Jeff's recipes for Frozen Hot Chocolate and Whipped Lemonade

When the temperatures are hot outside, you probably crave a cold, refreshing drink.

Chef Jeff delivers in these recipes: Frozen Hot Chocolate and Whipped Lemonade.

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

2 c. milk

4 packets hot cocoa mix (3/4 c.)

3 c. ice

Shaved chocolate and whipped cream for garnish

Directions:

Make the frozen hot chocolate: Add all of its ingredients to a blender and blend until mostly smooth. Add the mixture to a glass. Topp with some whipped cream and shave some good chocolate on top. Enjoy!

Whipped Lemonade

Ingredients:

3 c. ice

2 c. sweetened whipped cream, bought or made

1/2 c. sweetened condensed milk

1/2 c. fresh lemon juice

Lemon zest for garnish

Directions:

Make the Whipped Lemonade: Combine the ice, condensed milk, fresh lemon juice, and one cup of the whipped cream in a blender. Blend until creamy and smooth. Pour the mixture into a glass and garnish with some of the extra whipped cream and lemon zest. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.