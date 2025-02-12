Smith's Food & Drug is your one-stop shop for Valentine's Day

Smith's Food & Drug is your one-stop-shop for all things Valentine's Day. From flowers to candy to baked goods and more, find everything you need to eat, drink and be very romantic.

Morgan Saxton was at Smith's Marketplace in Bountiful for a look at some of their Valentine's Day items.

They have flower arrangements from roses to daisies and everything in between for all price points.

If your love loves sweet treats, how about something from the bakery, or chocolate-covered strawberries.

There is also an entire aisle of Valentine candy to select from.

You can even find a cuddly creature at Smith's, not to mention fragrances and beauty products for an at-home spa experience.

Smith's has a lot of heart-shaped recipes like fruit and dip, cinnamon rolls shaped like hearts and hot chocolate with heart sprinkles just to name a few.

Plus, find all the ingredients you need for a romantic dinner at home.

Chef Jeff is sharing one of his favorite Valentine's recipes: Seared Scallops with Lemon Herb Rice.

Ingredients:

For the Scallops:

8 scallops, thawed, dried

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Oil as needed

1/4 c. white wine

1/4 c. lemon juice

1 stick butter, cubed

Chopped parsley to garnish

For the Rice:

1 1/2 c. jasmine rice

2 c. chicken broth

1/4 c. white wine

1/2 tsp. kosher salt 1/4 tsp. pepper

2 Tbsp. butter

1/4 c. chopped parsley

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

Directions

1. To a rice cooker add the rice, broth, wine, salt, pepper and butter. Close the lid and turn it on and get ready to cook your scallops.

2. Make sure your scallops are completely dry, remove the side muscle if they have them still attached. Liberally season them with kosher salt and pepper. Add oil to a non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Once the oil is shimmering add the scallops in a single layer. Cook for 3-4 minutes without disturbing until they form a nice brown crust. Flip them and cook another minute or so.

3. Remove them from the pan then add the wine. Cook for 1 minute then add the lemon juice. Once simmering stir in the butter until it is melted. Take off the heat.

4. Fluff the rice then add the parsley, lemon juice and zest. Stir to combine. Serve the scallops on the rice drizzled with the pan sauce. Garnish with parsley and enjoy!

Find your closest store at smithsfoodanddrug.com.