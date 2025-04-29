Smith's has everything you need for your Cinco de Mayo fiesta

Cinco de Mayo is a big celebration of Mexican culture here in the United States!

You'll find everything you need for your Cinco de Mayo party at Smith's.

They even have recipe ideas like this Queso Fundido by Chef Jeff Jackson.

Ingredients

1 poblano pepper, seeds removed, chopped

1 small onion, sliced

1 Fresno chili, seeds removed, minced

1 Anaheim chili, seeds removed chopped

1 c. frozen or fresh corn kernels

10 oz. Oaxaca cheese, shredded

10 oz. quesadilla cheese, shredded

1 lb. chorizo

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Oil as needed

Warm corn or flour tortillas for serving

Directions

1. Heat your oven to 400. Heat an oven safe or cast-iron skillet over medium high heat. Add a bit of oil then add the chorizo to the skillet. Crumble the chorizo as it browns. Once browned remove it from the skillet leaving the rendered fat in the pan.

2. Add the poblano, onion, fresno, and Anaheim chilis to the pan. Season with a bit of salt and pepper then stir and cook for 3-4 minutes. Add the corn, stir and cook another few minutes.

3. Add the chorizo and two cheeses, then stir to combine. Place the skillet in the oven and cook for 8-10 minutes. Serve immediately with warm tortillas. Enjoy

For more information please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.