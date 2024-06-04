Smith's has the key ingredient for today's recipe from Chef Jeff Jackson

Chili Crisp Shrimp Scampi recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Pasta:

3/4 lb. thin spaghetti, uncooked

3 cloves garlic, sliced

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. chili crisp

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

2 Tbsp. butter

1/2 c. dry white wine

1/4 c. lemon juice

1/3 c. pasta water

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. chopped cilantro

Chopped green onion to garnish

For the Shrimp:

1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. chili crisp

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 Tbsp. butter

Directions

1. Cook the pasta in boiling salted water to package directions, reserving 1/3 c. of the pasta water. Place the pasta in a bowl and toss with a little oil to prevent sticking. Set aside.

2. Add the shrimp to a bowl and mix in the garlic, olive oil, chili crisp, and salt. Let it set for 15-30 minutes.

3. Add 2 tbsp. of butter to a large skillet over medium high heat. Once melted, add the shrimp and cook for 2 minutes per side. Remove the shrimp to a plate. Add 2 tbsp. of oil to the pan along with the sliced garlic. Cook for 1 minute then deglaze with the wine. Simmer a couple minutes.

4. Stir in the lemon juice, brown sugar, 2 tbsp. of butter, 1 tbsp. chili crisp, and ½ tsp. salt. Stir and simmer for 1-2 minutes until the sauce comes together. Stir in the pasta water and once combined toss in the pasta and cilantro and toss to combine. You can either toss in the shrimp or serve it on top of the pasta.

5. Garnish with chopped green onion. Enjoy!

