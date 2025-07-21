Smith's is your one-stop-shop for all things Pioneer Day.

Shauna Lake stopped by the store's West Jordan location and talked with Corporate Affairs Manager Tina Murray.

She says this time of year, you're probably wanting things that are light and easy and store well in the fridge.

Smith's has you covered!

There are specials for Pioneer Day on everything from hamburgers and hot ogs to chicken and pork too.

Or, you can buy it already made at the deli!

Tomatoes are in season, and they go great in salads as well as on top of burgers.

This year Smith's ha something special — an amazing seedless Black Diamond sweet watermelon that's grown just so Kroger.

You don't have to worry about which one you select — they're grown in a greenhouse so there all just as juicy and sweet.

Chef Jeff has a delicious Pioneer Day recipe you can do on the grill: Hot Honey Grilled Chicken with Charred Corn Salad.

Ingredients

For the Chicken: For the Corn Salad:

1 1/2 -2 lbs. boneless chicken thighs 6 ears corn, shucked

¼ c. olive oil 4 green onions, chopped

Juice and zest of 1 lime ½ bunch cilantro, chopped

¼ c. hot honey 1/3 c. sour cream

1 tsp. garlic, minced juice and zest of 2 limes

1 tsp. kosher salt ½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. pepper ½ tsp. pepper

More hot honey to garnish canola or olive oil as needed

Directions



Add all of the ingredients for the chicken and marinade into a large zipper bag.Mix it up good to incorporate everything together.Allow it to marinate at least 30 minutes at room temperature or longer up to overnight in the refrigerator. Heat your grill to medium high heat.Drizzle oil and a bit of salt and pepper onto the corn cobs.Spin them around a bit to completely coat the cobs.Place them on the grill along with the chicken thighs. The corn should take 8-10 minutes to char a bit as you rotate it around on the grill.The chicken will cook for 4-5 minutes per side to reach an internal temperature of at least 160 degrees. As the corn and chicken finish remove them from the grill.Transfer the corn to a cutting board where you will use a knife to remove the kernels from the cobs.Place the corn in a mixing bowl.Combine the corn kernels with the remaining salad ingredients.Mix to combine. Serve the chicken drizzled with some extra hot honey along side a serving of the salad.Enjoy!

Smith's also has a lot of picnic supplies, fireworks and if you want to get ahead of the game, there is a back-to-school section.

You can find the location near you at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

