Smoked ham is back at Arby's -- that means Cordon Bleu, Ham & Swiss Melt & the Ham Slider as well as Market Fresh Ham!

Arby's also has a new Smokehouse Pork & Brisket Sandwiches too.

And, just in time for summer, a fave — Mac and Cheese.

Don't forget about the sweet treats, get a Fresh Orange Cream Shake too.

You can find your closet Arby's location at Arbys.com.