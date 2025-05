Meet Smokey, a four-year-old Aussiedoodle who has a very loving and relaxed personality.

He loves to sleep on the bed with you, but he's also crate trained.

Smokey is great with puppies, dogs, cats and kids too.

He loves to run and play on the grass

Smokey is current on all vaccinations, neutered and chipped. His adoption fee is $400.

If you'd like more information, fill out an application for Smokey at hearts4paws.org.