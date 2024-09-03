Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Sneak peek ahead of fashion show for childhood cancer awareness

Walking For Gold
Designers are coming together for this fashion show for a great cause.
Posted

A charity fashion dedicated to raising awareness about childhood cancer is back for the fifth year!

This September locally-based Millie's Princess Foundation will host the 'Walking for Gold' event in honor of 'Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.'

It's a one-of-a-kind charity show in Utah!

This year's event is happening at the Urban Art Gallery located at 116 S. Rio Grande St in Salt Lake City from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

All proceeds benefit the 2024 princess. More information can be found on Instagram.

To learn more about this Utah-based foundation or donate, visit milliespf.org

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere