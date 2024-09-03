Sneak peek ahead of fashion show for childhood cancer awareness

A charity fashion dedicated to raising awareness about childhood cancer is back for the fifth year!

This September locally-based Millie's Princess Foundation will host the 'Walking for Gold' event in honor of 'Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.'

It's a one-of-a-kind charity show in Utah!

This year's event is happening at the Urban Art Gallery located at 116 S. Rio Grande St in Salt Lake City from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

All proceeds benefit the 2024 princess. More information can be found on Instagram.

To learn more about this Utah-based foundation or donate, visit milliespf.org

