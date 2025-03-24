Snelgrove Ice Cream returns to Northern Utah!

If you grew up in Utah, you probably know the name Snelgrove Ice Cream. The iconic shop is making its return!

They've had a location in St. George, but are moving north with their newest shops opening in Centerville and Lehi.

Morgan Saxton stopped by the Centerville location to talk with the great granddaughter of the original owner, Lindsay Snelgrove.

She says just like the original ice cream shops, they offer some of the original flavors like Burndt Almond Fudge and Canadian Vanilla, plus about eight others.

But there are a lot of new choices too. Lindsay says fruity flavors are a big hit!

They also offer dairy-free ice cream.

Plus, you can get malts, shakes and sundaes too with several toppings you choose from like peanuts candy and cookies.

All of the ice cream is natural, they don't use food dyes or anything artificial.

The Centerville location is at 330 W. Parrish Lane. There's a Lehi location open now as well, and other locations are planned for Sandy and South Jordan.

For more information please visit snelgroveicecream.com

