Snoring keeping you up? Sound Sleep Medical can help

Sound Sleep Medical has a special offer for viewers who want to see if they have sleep apnea.
Posted at 1:40 PM, May 17, 2022
Do you struggle to get a good night sleep?

Sound Sleep Medical helps patients who suffer from snoring, sleep apnea, and other sleep disordered breathing.

At Sound Sleep Medical they use Oral Appliance Therapy to treat sleep apnea, without the use of a CPAP, so no electricity or distilled water.

The first 50 callers to schedule an appointment will receive A FREE sleep screening and FREE sleep consultation.

Call (801) 685-3878

  • 3 Year Warranty: Damage, etc.
  • 30-day, money-back guarantee
  • We work with major medical insurance companies.
  • Financing options

Go to soundsleepmedical.com or check them out at one of their 7 Locations in Utah: Ogden, Layton, Murray, Sandy, Murray, American Fork, and Provo.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
