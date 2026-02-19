As the Winter Games continue to unfold, Snowbasin is celebrating its Olympic connection with a Winter Games Breakfast Club and inviting guests to ski the very downhill courses that welcomed the world in 2002 and will do so again in 2034.

Snowbasin hosted the Downhill, Super-G and Combined races during the 2002 Winter Games and has been selected as the official Alpine venue for the 2034 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It is one of only three resorts in North America to offer start-to-finish skiing on a downhill

Olympic trail. Both the Grizzly Downhill and Wildflower Downhill trails have remained in place and will be available for guests to experience leading into the 2034 Olympics.

The Winter Games Breakfast Club runs from 8 to 11 a.m. through February 21, giving guests a chance to watch Olympic alpine events, enjoy breakfast and then head out to experience the terrain themselves.

This week's storm cycle is delivering the powder we have been waiting for, with fresh snowfall stacking up and setting the stage for excellent weekend conditions.

We are only halfway through the season, and Snowbasin's Mid-Season Sale makes it a great time to visit, with $60 off lift tickets, up to 25 percent off lodging and 30 percent off lessons through February 23. The limited-time offer is available online only.

Visit Snowbasin.com for Olympic updates, on-mountain events, snow reports and current

specials.