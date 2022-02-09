Snowbasin is offering huge savings with their Mid-Season Sale

Renowned as a world-class destination, Snowbasin is one of the oldest continually operated ski resorts in North America and home to the 2002 Salt Lake winter Games.

Located just 45 minutes from Salt Lake City, 20 minutes from Ogden, and under an hour away from Park City, Snowbasin makes for the perfect day trip destination.

Snowbasin has received more than 170 inches of snow this season. All 12 of the resort's lifts are open. That includes two gondolas, one tram, four high-speed lifts, and five additional lifts.

We are only halfway through the season, which means there is still plenty of time to enjoy the slopes.

Snowbasin is offering huge savings through Thursday, February 10 with their Mid-Season Sale.

You can save $50 off lift tickets with prices as low as $99 for adults, $69 for seniors, or $49 for youth.

Snowbasin has made it seamless for anyone to enjoy the slopes through their all-inclusive ski or snowboard package that includes a lift ticket, rental, and lesson for just $149 for first-timers or $199 for advanced skiers and riders!

If your equipment is in need of a tune-up, take advantage of the resort's Rockstar Tune which is 50% off!

Getting to the resort has never been easier. Thanks in part to the generous support of Snowbasin and other Utah Resorts, Utah Ski Buses will be free to all riders throughout February 2022 as a part of UTA's Free Fare February.

Visit Snowbasin.com for more information.