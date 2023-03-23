Snowbasin Resort has had an historic season, and with the snow still falling it's hard to believe they are already looking ahead at next season, but they are!

Snowbasin just launched next season's passes with an added incentive. When you purchase a 2023-2024 pass, you can ski for free this Spring!

With the season being extended and closing day being moved back to April 23, guests can enjoy a month of bonus access!

To get the best deal on season passes, buy early. Passes are at their lowest price offered all year. This offer ends this spring.

Snowbasin has received over 430 feet of snow so far, making this the fourth snowiest year on record with the resort.

Snowbasin is jumping into Springtime fun with the launch of its 'Spring it On' event series presented by Coca-Cola and Uinta Brewing. Complete with a Spring Showdown Rail Jam hosted by Tom Wallisch, the ninth annual Pond Skim and a Basin Bash 80's party for closing day, spring at basin has never been better.

There are different season passes to choose from:

The Premier Pass offers unlimited access all season to Snowbasin's 3,000 acres of expansive terrain!

Other benefits include:

• Five days of 2023-24 access at Sun Valley, plus 30% off additional days

• 2023 Summer gondola access for hiking & biking

• Six buddy vouchers for 50% off winter tickets

• Six buddy vouchers for free summer hiking tickets

• Ten friends/family vouchers for 25% off winter tickets

• 25% off Tune Shop, Lessons, Rental

• 50% off day tickets at all Mountain Collective destinations

• 20% off lodging on the best available rates at all Grand America Hotels & Resorts properties

Premier Platinum Passes

Upgrade any Premier Pass to a Premier Platinum Pass to add an Ikon Base Pass for this coming season. This option gives you access to 47 global destinations including, Snowbird, Brighton and Solitude.

Value Passes

If you are looking to save, the Value Pass offers seasonal access with holiday restricted blackout dates.

For more information please visit snowbasin.com.

