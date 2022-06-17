Snowbird believes a gondola is the right solution for Little Cottonwood Canyon

Little Cottonwood Canyon has more than 2 million visitors every year, and that number continues to climb.

While the visitors are welcomed by the resorts in the canyon, they also bring with them a traffic challenge. Up to 7,000 vehicles drive the canyon every day, producing 70 tons of carbon.

This summer, the Utah Department of Transportation will announce their preferred alternative for fixing traffic congestion in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

In June of 2021 they whittled several options to two: a gondola from property near La Caille restaurant stopping at Snowbird and Alta, or a combined project widening the road and expanding bus service.

Snowbird President and General Manager Dave Fields came on The PLACE to explain why they're part of a group called Gondola Works supporting option one.

Fields says a gondola is quiet, safe, and clean in terms of energy and emissions. He goes on to say the bussing option would be more problematic to the canyon's environment.

UDOT will make a choice in the form of a preferred alternative and a record of decision. That record of decision is expected in the winter after a public review period.

You can learn more by going to snowbird.com or gondolaworks.com.

