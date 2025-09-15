SnowWiesn Oktoberfest is Snowbasin's German-inspired fall festival in the mountains.

Guests can enjoy Bavarian food favorites, local Utah craft beers, live music, and a bustling mountain market with artisan goods, jewelry, and unique finds.

SnowWiesn is both family-friendly and dog-friendly, with activities and food options for all ages.

The Masskrugstemmen (stein holding) competition is a SnowWiesn fan-favorite-participants hold a full beer stein at arm's length for as long as possible, with fun prizes for winners.

Other activities include live Bavarian music, traditional games, costume contests, corn hole and other yard games each weekend.

The festival runs every Saturday and Sunday through October 12, from 12-6 p.m.

SnowWiesn Oktoberfest entry is just $10 per person, with free parking. Premier season passes also include access.

Full event details, tickets, and schedules can be found at Snowbasin.com/events.

