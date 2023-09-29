Watch Now
The Place

Actions

So many dogs need homes right now, let's help Charlie find hers!

Let's Find Charlie a Home
Charlie is such a sweetheart, well behaved and she doesn't shed.
Posted at 1:38 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 15:38:07-04

Our Pet of the Week is Charlie, a very sweet girl who's a cocker spaniel poodle mix.

She's about seven-ish years old and is house trained and kennel trained and she's very quiet.

Because of her breed, she won't shed.

charlie loves for going for walks and loves cuddles, she even prefers to sleep in bed with her human.

Charlie would be best in a home with older children only.

She's getting a dental soon and is spade, and up-to-date on all vaccinations.

If you'd like to adopt Charlie, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

There are so many dogs who need homes right now, if you can't adopt, please consider fostering. You can find out more on the website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere