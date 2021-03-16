So what if Pi Day has passed, we're still celebrating with PIE!

So what if Pi Day has passed, it's not too late to celebrate with pie!

In this week's #TakeoutTuesday, Salt Lake Foodie joined us with some "Pie Day" spots along with some of his new favs".

Flake Pie Co. - South Jordan

Hey Pig Spender: Kansas City BBQ pulled pork, baked beans, corn, cheddar cheese, a hint of greens.

Greece is the Word: Spinach, broccoli and cauliflower, parmesan, feta, mozzarella, paprika and nutmeg.

Strawberry Beret

Costa Vida

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

Veggie Mango Salsa Tacos

You can find Chase's foodie findings on Instagram and Facebook.

