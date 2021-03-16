Menu

Watch
The Place

Actions

So what if Pi Day has passed, we're still celebrating with PIE!

items.[0].videoTitle
Sweet or savory. Salt Lake Foodie has pie favs for #TakeoutTuesday.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 20:59:37-04

So what if Pi Day has passed, it's not too late to celebrate with pie!

In this week's #TakeoutTuesday, Salt Lake Foodie joined us with some "Pie Day" spots along with some of his new favs".

Flake Pie Co. - South Jordan
Hey Pig Spender: Kansas City BBQ pulled pork, baked beans, corn, cheddar cheese, a hint of greens.
Greece is the Word: Spinach, broccoli and cauliflower, parmesan, feta, mozzarella, paprika and nutmeg.
Strawberry Beret

Costa Vida
Raspberry Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla
Veggie Mango Salsa Tacos

You can find Chase's foodie findings on Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere