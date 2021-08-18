Watch
Soak in the last days of summer with these family-friendly hikes

You'll want to put these three hikes on your bucket list.
Posted at 2:21 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 16:21:14-04

If you'd like to get your kids to put down their devices and take a hike, this is for you!

Lori Thompson is a self-proclaimed "fun mom" to eight sons.

She puts together a summer guide with more than 250 adventures, activities and fun locations across the state of Utah.

If you're hoping to soak up the last days of summer, she joined us with there new hikes to try.

1. Mirror Lake. This is a 1.5 mile loop around the lake located near Kamas, Utah. It's good for all skill levels and is best if you hike it between June and September. Dogs are welcome, if they're leashed.
2. Provo River Falls. Located near Heber City, Utah this is a 0.7 mile hike that features a river. This hike is best between May and October and dogs are allowed on a leash.
3. Fairy Forest Trail. This is a .06 mile hike near Heber City, Utah. This trail is best between May and October and dogs are able to hike this trail on a leash.

You can follow Lori on Instagram @LorisFabLife and on her website lorisbucketlist.com.

