Soak up the flavors of summer at The Coffee Shop at The Little America Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City.

The Coffee Shop is serving up delicious, seasonal dishes and homemade desserts—perfect for summer days and long evenings.

The patio is now open! Guests can enjoy their meals and desserts outdoors in a charming

downtown setting.

Executive Chef Santiago Ramos & Sous Chef Miriam Aguilar joined us in The PLACE kitchen with their Buffalo Style Hot Chicken Sandwich—delicious, crispy chicken cooled

down with a creamy ranch mayonnaise, all made in-house.

Desserts are made from scratch daily, with seasonal ingredients and classic recipes that bring out the best of summer.

This season's dessert lineup includes: Raspberry Pie, Neapolitan Ice Cream Cake, Peach Upside Down Cake and Creamy Mango Lemonade Pie.

Whether you're looking for a light lunch, a hearty sandwich, or a slice of pie, The Coffee Shop has something delicious waiting.

No reservations needed—just stop in and enjoy.

Learn more at saltlake.littleamerica.com.