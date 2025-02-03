Social Media Goals for 2025

With a new year, comes new year resolutions and don't forget about social media.

We talked with Natalie Zfat, Social Media Expert, for some goals to keep in mind for 2025.

1. Diversify Your Content (TikTok's start-stop earlier this month was a wake-up call to many: Do not put all of your eggs (content) - in one basket (platform.)

2. Stay secure. (With increasing awareness around data privacy - and data breaches at companies, consumers are more focused than ever on keeping their social platforms secure.)

3. Be mindful. (From curating your "following list" to setting intentional time to leave supportive comments - it's long overdue to set healthy habits when it comes to social media usage.

You can learn more from Natalie @nataliezfat on Instagram.

