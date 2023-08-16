Social media viral song "Explore the World" by Brainheart

If you want to make your Instagram reel or TikTok video stand out, the audio you choose can make all the difference.

Jenny Hardman loves creating reels and finding the perfect audio. Recently, she posted this reel seeing Shoshone Falls at sunset with the song "Explore the World" by Brainheart.

Roi Zohar a.k.a Brainheart, is an independent music producer, songwriter, and DJ whose song "Explore the World" has gone viral on social media,

Brainheart joined Jenny to chat about his music which features everything from EDM to cinematic, acoustic, and pop productions.

Originally from Israel, Brainheart recently moved to California to focus on his music career.

His mom came up with the name "Brainheart" which he feels is the perfect stage name because he loves creating music not only for your memory & mind but also for your heart and soul.

You can find and download his music on all platforms and for more information go to brainheartofficial.com.