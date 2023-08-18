Software to avoid getting scammed

Don't fall for fraud.

There has been a rise in scams across the nation and in Utah, according to Pete Nicoletti, field CISO of the Americas at Check Point Software.

He spoke with 'The PLACE' about hackers recently scamming fans with ‘affordable' tickets to shows and concerts.

He suggested several ways to protect your identity.

As the expert, Pete explained how hackers are targeting Facebook accounts to sell these fake tickets to concert goers in Utah, especially with the Taylor Swift Eras Tour on high demand.

"The demand far exceeds the supply," Pete said. "Scammers are targeting younger fans that may not have adult spider senses developed. Resale prices have soared to $8000 on Vivid Seats and $6300 on StubHub."

He also explained why these fans are a top target, what the public should be on the lookout for to avoid fraud as well as outline general cyber safety tips.

"Don’t post your ticket pics bragging online," he said. "That barcode should be protected like the image of your credit card."

Pete warned viewers to also be on guard when it comes to donation sites, especially when there's a call for national or global relief (i.e. Maui wildfires)

Download this free software to protect yourself from malware infections.

Check Point Software is a leading provider of security solutions for enterprises and governments worldwide. They offer a complete portfolio for Cloud, Endpoint, email, data center, HQ and remote offices, code scanning and more. For more information on Check Point click here.

