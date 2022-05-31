South Jordan's Summerfest is nearly here! It begins on June 1 and runs through June 4, 2022.

Janell Payne, South Jordan City Recreation Director, says SoJo Summerfest has several new adventures this year:

Butterfly Encounter - Encounter butterflies up close. Learn about and interact with butterflies at this magical new exhibit. It will inspire awe in all who attend as they are surrounded by hundreds of live butterflies of different color and variety.

Spider Man Meet & Greet - Spiderman will perform stunts and even instruct children on basic self-defense. Plus, they'll get an opportunity to pose for pictures with their favorite web-slinging super hero.

Meet the Artist - Beautiful Art Murals at the location of the Chalk Art Contest. Visitors can get a chance to meet the artists.

XPogo Performers – Extreme Pogo entertainment. Watch these performers perform extreme pogo tricks and feats.

South Jordan Music Festival – the festival features local artists including a brother and sister duo who were finalists on American Idol – Ammon and Liahona.

Back by popular demand is the Root Beer garden.

Carnival unlimited-ride wristbands are available for pre-purchase at South Jordan City Hall or the South Jordan Community Center through 5 p.m. on June 2nd. They are $25 now or $35 on-site.

For more information please visit: sjcsummerfest.com.

