Your car used to be just for driving, not an investment. But, since COVID has caused supply chain problems, some cars are worth more now than when they were new.

Car dealers like Strong Volkswagen in Salt Lake City are actually paying customers to buy back their cars.

"We sent out 10,000 emails to our most recent customers and just ask them if they'd like to sell their car back to us for more money than they bought it for," says Matt Hansen, Strong VW Online Sales Manager.

He says you can still get new as well, but you have to order ahead.

