Some "High School Musical Stars" are returning to Utah for FanX

Some of the stars from "High School Musical" are returning to Utah for this fall's FanX.

The hit musical was filmed in 2006 at East High School in 2006 and aired on Disney Channel.

"High School Musical" follows student Troy Bolton, played by Zac Efron, the captain of his basketball team, and Gabriella Montez, played by Vanessa Hudgens, an academically gifted transfer student.

Together they audition for the lead roles in their high school musical, causing division among the school's cliques.

Ro Malaga, with FanX will be moderating the "High School Musical" panel at FanX with stars Lucas Grabeel, Kaycee Stroh, Corbin Blue and Bart Johnson.

Ro actually taught Zach Efron the choreography for the movie.

FanX is September 26-28, 2024 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

For tickets and more information please visit: FanXSaltLake.com.