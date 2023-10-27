Some little dogs like to yap, but not Mitzi - our Pet of the Week

Meet Mitzi - our Pet of the Week.

She's a five-year-old shih tzu who is described as an "absolute love".

Mitzi is super sweet, and loves to cuddle and always be near her humans.

Unlike some small dogs, Mitzi is not a yapper... she hardly ever barks.

She's great around other dogs and children and loves to play with balls and toys.

Mitzi knows how to use a dog door to do her business.

She's $400 and is spade, up-to-date on vaccinations and chipped.

If you'd like more information, visit heartspaws.org.

Come and meet Mitzi and other dogs waiting for their forever homes at an adoption event on Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 11am to 4pm.

They'll be at All Pet Grooming at 3221 South Highway 89 in Bountiful. You can also meet with groomers who are trained on all kinds of dogs, even difficult ones!