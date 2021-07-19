Some of the best rodeo athletes in the world are coming to the Days of '47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo

Some of the best rodeo athletes in the world are coming to Salt Lake City for the Days of '47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo.

The man who will keep the fans informed and engaged every night, Professional Rodeo Announcer Anthony Lucia, joined us in studio to tell us what to expect at this year's event.

Anthony started traveling with his father at the age of four and started joining us dad in the arena at age eight.

In addition to a rodeo announcer, he's also a well-accomplished trick roper and when time allows he competes in the event of trick roping. Anthony even made an appearance as a trick roper on America's Got Talent.

The Days of '47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo is July 20-24 at the Utah State Fairpark Rodeo Arena.

In all, there's a half million dollars in prize money that will be awarded this year. And, some competitors are competing for the $1 million national prize.

In addition to the rodeo, there's also a Frontier Fun Zone open from 4 to 11pm every night, an air conditioned exhibitor space, Young guns junior rodeo, music, food and carnival rides, a longhorn display, Native American encampment and a Mountain Man Camp.

Tickets are going fast, so get your today at daysof47cowboygames.com.